Minhaj-ul-Quran Announces Nationwide Quranic Education Series For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Tehreek-e-Minhaj-e-Quran has unveiled a comprehensive schedule for Darus-e-Irfan-e-Quran during the Ramazan,

which aimed at fostering spiritual growth and deepening understanding of the Quran.

Talking to APP, the Spokesman of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Ghulam Ali Khan said that the series would feature renowned scholars addressing on various topics of religious significance.

The initiative, spanning over 60 cities nationwide, including Lahore, seeks to engage thousands of participants in

enriching discussions and teachings centered around the essence of Ramazan, he added.

The Darus Irfan-ul-Quran sessions will commence from March 13 to 17 at Minhaj-ul-Quran Islamic Centre, Kurry Road, following the Fajr prayers. Distinguished speakers such as Allama Adnan Waheed Qadri, Allama Ghulam Murtaza Alvi, Allama Mehtab Azhar, Allama Muhammad Ehsan Rizvi, and Allama Nafees Hussain Qadri are set to lead the gatherings, delving into topics ranging from faith and prophethood to the significance of Ramazan and the role of women in islam.

With the Darus-e-Irfan-e-Quran series extending throughout Ramazan, participants to embark on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment, guided by esteemed religious figures and scholars.

He said that the initiative would underscored the significance of Ramazan as a time for personal growth and communal unity, emphasizing the importance of self-responsibility and devotion to religious practices. With the collective efforts of

Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran and its partners, the nationwide Quranic education series aimed at to enrich the spiritual experience of participants and strengthen their connection with the divine during Ramazan.

