Minhaj-ul-Quran gets status of 'board'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur Wednesday announced that Minhaj-ul-Quran had been given the status of a board with the name of Nizam Al Midaris Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference along with Allama Imdad Ullah Qadri, he said comprehensive reforms in syllabus of religious education were imperative to bring seminaries' students in national mainstream as extremism and sectarianism had inflicted unprecedented losses to the country and its people.

Extremism, sectarianism, intolerance and terrorism were needed to be uprooted from the country by introducing quality education system, he added.

He appreciated the government's decision for establishing new seminary boards in the country.