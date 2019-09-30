Minhajul Quran donates medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital

On the directions of Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Minhajul Quran Mirpur donated medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Minhajul Quran Mirpur donated medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, on Monday.

The donation was given to DHQ Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Noor.

Minhajul Quran Director Syed Amjad Ali Shah will visit the earthquake affected villages of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir soon and gave away relief items.

Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that the PAT and Mihajul Quran had always helped the needy and deserving people of calamity-hit areas.