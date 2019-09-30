- Home
Minhajul Quran Donates Medicines To The Earthquake Victims Admitted To District Headquarters Hospital
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:11 PM
On the directions of Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Minhajul Quran Mirpur donated medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, on Monday
The donation was given to DHQ Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Noor.
Minhajul Quran Director Syed Amjad Ali Shah will visit the earthquake affected villages of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir soon and gave away relief items.
Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that the PAT and Mihajul Quran had always helped the needy and deserving people of calamity-hit areas.