UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minhajul Quran Donates Medicines To The Earthquake Victims Admitted To District Headquarters Hospital

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Minhajul Quran donates medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital

On the directions of Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Minhajul Quran Mirpur donated medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Minhajul Quran Mirpur donated medicines to the earthquake victims admitted to District Headquarters Hospital, on Monday.

The donation was given to DHQ Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Noor.

Minhajul Quran Director Syed Amjad Ali Shah will visit the earthquake affected villages of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir soon and gave away relief items.

Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that the PAT and Mihajul Quran had always helped the needy and deserving people of calamity-hit areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Pakistan Awami Tehreek Visit Mirpur Amjad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation cerem ..

12 minutes ago

Sindh set to take first innings lead against North ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

27 minutes ago

Balochistan in trouble after being forced to follo ..

30 minutes ago

Shaktoi area in District South Waziristan declared ..

49 seconds ago

Five bootleggers held in Sialkot

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.