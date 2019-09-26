Minhas Ud Din Transferred As DS HED: Notification
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:45 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Minhas-ud-Din (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department and placed his services at the disposal of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE).
He would further be posted as DMO IMU, E&SE against the vacant post, in the public interest with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.