Minhas ud Din transferred as DS HED: Notification

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Minhas-ud-Din (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department and placed his services at the disposal of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Minhas-ud-Din (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Higher education Department and placed his services at the disposal of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE).

He would further be posted as DMO IMU, E&SE against the vacant post, in the public interest with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.