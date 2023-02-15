Member of the Central Executive Committee Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari on Wednesday said the mini-budget presented by the PDM government was the result of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) "wrong policies"

Talking to APP, he said the government was forced to present the mini-budget because due to the policies of the previous government as it was mandatory to accept the conditions of the IMF.

Ansari said the policy of PML-N was not to put people in trouble which is why Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had levied new taxes on luxury items.

He said the government would not let people suffer and after the revival of the economy, relief would soon be provided to a common man.