Mini oil mill sealed for causing pollution

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment department on Saturday sealed a mini oil mill during a special operation launched against the industrial units causing environmental pollution.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the environment department under the supervision of Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum launched a crackdown against the industrial units causing environmental pollution and sealed a mini oil mill during a raid at Chak 142/10-R Bhirki Jahanian.

The officer also got registered FIR against the owner with the concerned police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sarfraz Anjum said that strict action would be taken against the industrial units causing environmental pollution.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.