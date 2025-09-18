Mini petrol station sealed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the Civil Defence Department carried out an operation against illegal mini petrol stations in the district.

Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla led the action near Nawaz Sharif Medical College, where an illegal dispenser, Naveed Nat Mini Petrol Station, was sealed.

A vehicle, registration number LES-1471, getting refilled was impounded, and an underground tank containing 20,000 litres of petrol was sealed.