UrduPoint.com

Mini Police Line Proposed In Riverine Area For Combating Bandits In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

A mini Police Line has been proposed to be established in the Katcha (Riverine) area in Ghotki district to eliminate criminals and their movement

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A mini Police Line has been proposed to be established in the Katcha (Riverine) area in Ghotki district to eliminate criminals and their movement.

Speedy construction of police pickets to stop bandits in the Katcha areas of Sindh are in progress, while a decision to build a mini police line in the Katcha area of Ghotki is yet to be taken.

In a briefing to the journalists on Friday, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jaskani and SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that the police are facing some problems during the operation in Katcha areas due to thick forest and trees.

They said that 60 out of 140 police pickets have been formed in the limits of Raavant, Mirpur and Andal Sundarani police stations. They said that there are the gangs of Rano Shar and Pervez Shar and added that there are hoards of criminals on the borders of Punjab as well.

They said that Sindh Police has established police pickets and appointed 100 personnel to stop the movement of bandits from Punjab. They said that so far 65 hostages have been recovered, 37 bandits have been killed and 11 have been injured, while 85 facilitators and 100 criminals have been arrested. They said that along with facilitators of robbers, police have also arrested two women with drugs.

They said that with the construction of police pickets, Katcah areas will be sealed and also crimes will be reduced.

They said that the police checkpoints are being constructed in a better way as the rocket launcher will not affect the police checkpoints. They said that even after the water comes to the Katcha areas, the police will remain in the area and boats will be used for police transportation.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Punjab Water Drugs Shar Sukkur Progress Ghotki Mirpur Criminals Women From Mini

Recent Stories

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

7 minutes ago
 Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetr ..

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

8 minutes ago
 DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at G ..

DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

7 minutes ago
 Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abro ..

Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abroad - IFRC

7 minutes ago
 Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

9 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for implementation of uplifting ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.