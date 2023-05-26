Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

A mini Police Line has been proposed to be established in the Katcha (Riverine) area in Ghotki district to eliminate criminals and their movement

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A mini Police Line has been proposed to be established in the Katcha (Riverine) area in Ghotki district to eliminate criminals and their movement.

Speedy construction of police pickets to stop bandits in the Katcha areas of Sindh are in progress, while a decision to build a mini police line in the Katcha area of Ghotki is yet to be taken.

In a briefing to the journalists on Friday, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jaskani and SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that the police are facing some problems during the operation in Katcha areas due to thick forest and trees.

They said that 60 out of 140 police pickets have been formed in the limits of Raavant, Mirpur and Andal Sundarani police stations. They said that there are the gangs of Rano Shar and Pervez Shar and added that there are hoards of criminals on the borders of Punjab as well.

They said that Sindh Police has established police pickets and appointed 100 personnel to stop the movement of bandits from Punjab. They said that so far 65 hostages have been recovered, 37 bandits have been killed and 11 have been injured, while 85 facilitators and 100 criminals have been arrested. They said that along with facilitators of robbers, police have also arrested two women with drugs.

They said that with the construction of police pickets, Katcah areas will be sealed and also crimes will be reduced.

They said that the police checkpoints are being constructed in a better way as the rocket launcher will not affect the police checkpoints. They said that even after the water comes to the Katcha areas, the police will remain in the area and boats will be used for police transportation.