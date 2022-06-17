Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A Construction work of Mini Sports Complex and Futsal Grounds has been completed under Quetta Development Package, and will soon be handed over to the Sports Department to facilitate youth and athletes.

These views were expressed on Thursday by Project Director and Commissioner Quetta Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, while presiding over a meeting on activation of newly constructed Mini Sports Complex and Futsal Grounds in different parts of the city under Quetta Package.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, Director General Sports Department Dura Baloch, Deputy Project Director Matiullah, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan Mandokhel and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch said that all possible steps were being taken for the promotion of sports and provision of facilities to the sports persons.

The Mini Sports Complex and Futsal Grounds will be handed over to the Sports Department to enable them to provide sports facilities to the youth by activating them, he said.

He said that under the Quetta package, we were constantly reviewing the pace and progress of work on development projects, while the pace and quality of work on these projects was improving significantly.