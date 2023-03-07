UrduPoint.com

Mini Sports Gala To Start On 9th

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Mini Sports Gala to start on 9th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The HEC Inter-Universities Mini Sports Gala 2022-23 will start from March 9 at University of Sargodha under the supervision of the Higher education Commission, Islamabad, in which students from universities will participate.

According to a press release issued by the Sargodha University here on Tuesday, the inaugural ceremony would be held on March 10 at the university cricket ground in which Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director General Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon and Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and other guests, officials and players would participate.

In the mini sports gala the competitions of All Pakistan Taekwondo (Women) Championship, All Pakistan Universities Baseball (Women), All Pakistan Universities Kabaddi (Circle Style) Championship, All Pakistan Universities Handball Championship and All Pakistan Universities Wushu Championship 2022-23would be held.

