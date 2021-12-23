Mini truck-car collide in Attock, 3 killed

Three people were killed and one seriously injured when a speeding mini-truck collided with a car near Chach Interchange Attock on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and one seriously injured when a speeding mini-truck collided with a car near Chach Interchange Attock on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to negligence of the mini-truck driver, ptv news reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.