UrduPoint.com

Mini Truck Rammed Into Tree, Driver Killed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mini truck rammed into tree, driver killed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A driver of a mini truck died while other two sustained injuries when a speeding mini truck rammed into a tree near Ahsaanpur Mujahidabad at Kot Addu on Friday noon.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mazhar resident of Dera Ismail Khan was on the way to Multan when the truck rammed into the tree at road side.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot while another two were injured. The incident was occurred after the driver felt asleep, rescue sources added.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

