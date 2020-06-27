UrduPoint.com
Mini Vehicles Handed Over To Sialkot Waste Management Company

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

The Pubjab government handed over 24 mini vehicles to the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) for improving cleanliness in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):The Pubjab government handed over 24 mini vehicles to the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) for improving cleanliness in the city.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq on Saturday handed over keys to senior officials of the district administration and the SWMC during a special ceremony held at the DC's Office here.

On this occasion, Usman Dar said the Punjab government would provide vehicles and modern equipments to the district by spending Rs 580 million in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He added that the government was making all out sincere efforts for beautification and development of the city.

Minister Muhammad Ikhlaq said a special task had been given to the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to improve cleanliness in the city.

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DPO Mustansar Feroz and SWMC officials were also present.

