Mini Zoo To Be Completed By End Of Nov
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM
The construction of a mini zoo in Sargodha will be completed by the end of next month while revamping of the Government TB Hospital is in final stages where indoor service will be started from next week
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The construction of a mini zoo in Sargodha will be completed by the end of next month while revamping of the Government TB Hospital is in final stages where indoor service will be started from next week.
This was briefed to Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan during a meeting at his office, here on Thursday.
The animals for the zoo are available and 50-member staff will be deployed in the zoo.
The commissioner said that Sargodha has limited wildlife resources and the establishment of a zoo will provide better entertainment facilities to citizens, especially children.
The meeting was told that revamping of the ground and first floor of the Government TB Hospital has been completed.
Later, the Commissioner also visited the TB Hospital and reviewed there construction work.
On this occasion, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Soulat Raza, SE Building Amanat Ali, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz and other concerned officers were present.
