Minimum Faqh-i-Jafria Fitrana Fixed At Rs 300 Per Person

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Minimum Faqh-i-Jafria Fitrana fixed at Rs 300 per person

This year's minimum amount of Zakat-al-Fitr or Fitrana for Faqh-i-Jafria, an obligatory charitable donation all Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan(the month of fasting), has been fixed at Rs 300 per person, said Allama Syed Matloob Hussain Taqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :This year's minimum amount of Zakat-al-Fitr or Fitrana for Faqh-i-Jafria, an obligatory charitable donation all Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan(the month of fasting), has been fixed at Rs 300 per person, said Allama Syed Matloob Hussain Taqi.

Talking to APP, Allama Taqi - the prayer leader of Markazi Jamia Masjid Darbar Alia Sakhi Shah Payara Kazmi, Al Mashadi, Rawalpindi said giving zakat al-fitra is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves, before the Eid Prayer.

People must not forget the needy and deserving in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The obligatory amount of zakat al-fitra upon each person �based on the usual main food- is one sar' (around 3 Kg.) of either of wheat, barley, date, or raisin; or its equal in cash. Paying Zakat at Fitra completes fasting, secures its acceptance by Allah the Almighty.

