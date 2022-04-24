Minimum Fitra fixed at Rs 170 per person

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The minimum amount of Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation by affluent Muslims to poor and needy before Eid-ul-Fitr, has been fixed at Rs 170 per person in 2022, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Under the Islamic Shariah, every adult Muslim who was mature (baligh), sane, conscious, financially able and possesses food in excess of needs on the eve of Eid al-Fitr must pay Fitra.

The head of household can also pay zakat al-Fitr for their dependants such as children, servants and any dependent relatives.

The rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of a basket of items, including flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

According to a chart shared by Mufti Muneeb, the minimum amount that should be given in charity was Rs170 with respect to wheat (around 2 kg), in accordance with Barley (4kg) it was Rs 480 or 540, with respect to price of dates and Raisins it was Rs 1,600 and 2,800 respectively. Fitra with respect to second class Raisin was Rs 2,200 per head, he said.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price was Rs 10,200; with respect to barley Rs28,800; with respect to dates Rs 9,6000; and with respect to raisins Rs168,000.

Sadaqatul-Fitr, also known as Zakatul-Fitr, was a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. It was not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible.

This amount was separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which was one of the pillars of islam.

Unlike Zakat, which was calculated annually as a percentage of extra wealth, the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr was to be paid equally by every Muslim man, woman and child.

According to the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to one 'sa'a (an ancient measure of volume, approximately between 2.6 Kg to 3 Kg of grain'). A sa'a was a unit of measurement equal to 4 handfuls of an average man. As such, the exact weight differs based on the foodstuff in question.

Each individual Muslim, who has financial power to give away this amount — man or woman, adult or child, sick or healthy, old or young.

These were the minimum Fitrana and Sadaqah rates.Those who have been given abundance in sustenance by Allah, considering their financial status, can pay fitrana accordingly.

Islam obligates its followers to pay the required amount to the most deserving people including relatives or neighbours before offering the Eid prayers to ensure that monies donated were able to be distributed amongst those most in need in order for them to join in with Eid celebrations.

"The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) ordained Zakat ul Fitr (Fitrana) to purify the fasting person from indecent words or actions, and to provide food for the needy. It was accepted as Zakat for the person who gives it before the Eid prayer; but it was a mere Sadaqah for the one who gives it after the prayer." (Abu Dawud and Ibn Majah).

