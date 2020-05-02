Minimum Fitrana fixed at Rs 90 per head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs 90 per head this year by Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council PUC), said Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement issued here.

According to Ashrafi, as per the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 90 per head.

The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates and raisin should pay Rs 260 ,Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,900 per head respectively.

Darul Afta Ulema has asked the people to pay Fitrana much before Eid to help mitigating the sufferings of the deserving who are facing economic crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ulema urged the affluent to prefer paying maximum amount as Fitrana.