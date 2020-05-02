UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minimum Fitrana Fixed At Rs 90 Per Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:19 PM

Minimum Fitrana fixed at Rs 90 per head

The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs 90 per head this year by Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council PUC), said Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs 90 per head this year by Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council PUC), said Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement issued here.

According to Ashrafi, as per the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 90 per head.

The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates and raisin should pay Rs 260 ,Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,900 per head respectively.

Darul Afta Ulema has asked the people to pay Fitrana much before Eid to help mitigating the sufferings of the deserving who are facing economic crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ulema urged the affluent to prefer paying maximum amount as Fitrana.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Market Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Relief Activities Continue During Co ..

17 minutes ago

253 children diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh; ..

2 minutes ago

Administration monitoring implementation of SOPs

2 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic establishes Center for Global, Em ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy relief activities continue amid COVI ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 238 in Sialkot dist ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.