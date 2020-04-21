Minimum Nisab set at Rs 46,329 for Zakat deduction

People maintaining a minimum of Rs46,329 balance in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts in Pakistan on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5% Zakat on the total balance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):People maintaining a minimum of Rs46,329 balance in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts in Pakistan on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5% Zakat on the total balance.

A notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Division, quoting Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1440-41 AH, said the Nisab had been fixed on the basis of the value of 52.5 tolas silver. This year the Zakat Nisab had been increased by 1,914 rupees because of surge in gold and silver price.

The Nisab was fixed at Rs44,415 in the previous year. No deduction of Zakat at source shall be made in case of the current accounts, or the amount in the account lesser than the value announced by the ministry, said the notification.

The Nisab has been announced after consultation with concerned departments and institutions. The 2.5 percent Zakat deduction will be applied on savings, profit and loss sharing and other similar accounts carrying amount not lesser than Rs46,329/-However, the account holders, who have already submitted an affidavit, will be exempted from the deduction.

The deduction will be made on 1st of Ramazan, which will fall on April 24 or 25 (subject to sighting of the moon). State Bank of Pakistan has issued directives to all banks and other relevant institutions in this regard.