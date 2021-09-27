Minimum salary of Sindh Sports employees raised to Rs25000: Syed Imtiaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary of sports Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Monday said that all contingent, contract and non-regularized employees of the Sindh Sports department including Sindh Sports board would now receive an increase of approximately Rs7000 in their minimum salaries to Rs25000.

According to a Spokesman for the Sports department, the Secretary said that the minimum salaries had been increased from Rs17500 to Rs25000 immediately when the orders were issued after the announcement of increase in the minimum wage in budget.