Minimum Wage Enforcement: ICT Admin Cracks Down On Violators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Islamabad district administration has launched strict enforcement actions to ensure that all workers in the capital receive the federally mandated minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month
All the Assistant Commissioners conducted surprise visits and inspections across various sectors to identify violations.
In a key action, Assistant Commissioner Rural, Fahad Shabbir Cheema, visited a private restaurant in Ghauri Town. During the inspection, it was found that employees were being paid below the minimum wage. As a result, the restaurant manager was taken into custody for non-compliance with wage laws.
The same officer also took action against a private security company operating in the area. The company's manager was arrested after it was revealed that security guards were being paid less than the required minimum salary.
In a separate move, Assistant Commissioner City, Maheen Hassan, carried out an inspection in Islamabad's Blue Area. A private security company was found violating wage laws by underpaying its guards. Following the inspection, a responsible officer from the company was arrested.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, directed all assistant commissioners to strictly implement the Federal minimum wage policy. He emphasized that no employer should be allowed to bypass wage regulations and that enforcement must be consistent across all zones of the capital.
The deputy commissioner also urged citizens to report any violations of the minimum wage policy to the district administration. He said public cooperation is vital for the protection of workers’ rights and fair implementation of labor laws.
The Islamabad administration has stated that inspections will continue, especially in sectors where wage exploitation is more common. Authorities have committed to taking immediate action against any business found violating the policy.
The enforcement drive reflects the administration's intent to ensure fair wages and uphold the rights of workers in both the service and security sectors. Officials say such efforts will remain ongoing and that accountability will be ensured through regular inspections and public reporting channels.
