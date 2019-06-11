UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minimum Wage Increased To Rs17,500 In Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:01 PM

Minimum wage increased to Rs17,500 in budget

The minimum wage has been increased to Rs17,500, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar announces as he presents the budget

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) The minimum wage has been increased to Rs17,500, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar announces as he presents the budget. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar begins presenting Budget 2019-20.

Azhar also announces that Federal government employees from Grade 1-16 will see a pay raise of 10 per cent, whereas those from Grade 17-20 will see a pay raise of 5 percent.

Whereas no raise in salary is given to the officers working in BPS-21 and BPS-22Amid thumps of approval, the minister for revenue also declares that the cabinet members will be taking a pay cut of 10 pc in their salaries.

Related Topics

Budget From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.