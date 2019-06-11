Minimum wage increased to Rs17,500 in budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The minimum wage has been increased to Rs17,500, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar announces as he presents the budget

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) The minimum wage has been increased to Rs17,500, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar announces as he presents the budget. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar begins presenting Budget 2019-20.

Azhar also announces that Federal government employees from Grade 1-16 will see a pay raise of 10 per cent, whereas those from Grade 17-20 will see a pay raise of 5 percent.

Whereas no raise in salary is given to the officers working in BPS-21 and BPS-22Amid thumps of approval, the minister for revenue also declares that the cabinet members will be taking a pay cut of 10 pc in their salaries.