Minimum wage law for workers to be strictly implemented: ADC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Anil Saeed, has said that strict implementation of the minimum wage law for workers would be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee here at the DC Office.

District Officer Labour, Muhammad Adnan, briefed the participants about the implementation of the law. The meeting discussed matters related to the minimum wage law, social security, child labour, registration of brick kilns, and other relevant issues. The performance of the District Vigilance Committee was also reviewed during the meeting.

APP/rhn/378