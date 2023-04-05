Minimum wage not implemented even in 'Parliament Cafeteria': Agha Rafiullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Syed Agha Rafiullah on Wednesday informed the National Assembly (NA) that the minimum wage set by the Federal government was not implemented in its true letter and spirit as it was not even imposed in the 'Parliament's Cafeteria'.

He made these remarks while raising the query during the question hour session on behalf of MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, who was absent, pertaining to the fact that many government institutions which were either registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or autonomous bodies did not pay minimum salary as announced by the government.

Agha Rafiullah said the employees of 'Parliament Cafeteria' were not even paid the minimum wage announced by the government as they were getting Rs 18,000 each only.

He added that there was no implementation of the minimum wage set by the government that should be taken to task by the NA.

He demanded that the speaker should give a ruling to the 'Finance Committee' of the assembly to seek a report on the implementation of a minimum wage of Rs 25,000 set by the government in all the public departments including defense-related entities.

Raja Pervez Ashraf gave the ruling that the finance committee should seek a report on minimum wage and take measures for its implementation at the federal level.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMAP also pointed out that a delegation of lecturers serving in the model colleges of the federal capital on a contractual basis met and informed him that they were paid Rs 20,000 whereas they were M. Phil, qualified teachers.

Chitrali said, "It is the insult of education to pay such highly qualified so low income and at least they shall be paid a minimum wage of Rs 40,000-50,000.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha responded that the issue was related more to the provincial departments that were responsible to ensure minimum wage implementation in the public and private sectors.

"The matter is more related to the provincial government than the finance committee, whereas if Agha Rafiullah has some specific example of any federal entity then he should share and will be sent to that relevant committee and the issue would be taken care of there," she added.

However, the speakers on the occasion interjected that the committee should ensure the minimum wage implementation at least at the federal level.

Referring to MNA Chitrali's question, she said the member's query would be shared with the 'Education Committee' of the NA which would further seek elaborated details on the matter.