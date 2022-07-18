UrduPoint.com

Minimum Wage Of Workers Increased From Rs 19000 To Rs 25000 Per Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Minimum wage of workers increased from Rs 19000 to Rs 25000 per month

All unskilled workers of Sindh Province are informed that in view of the recommendations of the Minimum Wages Board, the minimum wage of workers has been increased from Rs 19000 to Rs 25000 per month as per the Government of Sindh Labour & Human Resources Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :All unskilled workers of Sindh Province are informed that in view of the recommendations of the Minimum Wages Board, the minimum wage of workers has been increased from Rs 19000 to Rs 25000 per month as per the Government of Sindh Labour & Human Resources Department.

In this regard, the Government of Sindh, Labour and Human Resources Department has issued Notification No. SOL(II)13-3 / 2016 dated July 2022 which will come into effect from June 1, 2022, under which all unskilled workers in Sindh Province should not be paid the minimum wage less than Rs 25000 per month, said the statement released on Monday here.

In case of violation, the relevant laws will be implemented under Sindh Minimum Wages Act 2015.

This order will be applicable to all Employers in Sindh province to strictly abide by the minimum wage laws for 26 days and 8 hours of duty per day.

In this regard the complainants are informed that in case of violation of the Minimum wage Act, contact the Ofice of Minimum wages board situated at 1st fioor old KDA Building, Sindh Secretariat no.3 Karachi. Their complaints should be lodged with the office of Minimum Wages Board, Sindh.

It is further stated that Government/Semi-Government and all private entities where laborers are hired through private contractors and tenders to pertorm various services. They will be bound to not entertain the tenders contracts in which Wages should quoted less than minimum wage Rs 25000.

