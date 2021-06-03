UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minimum Wages Of Labourers Raised To Rs 20,000: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Minimum wages of labourers raised to Rs 20,000: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that minimum wages of labourers had been raised to 20,000 rupees per month, adding that every step was being taken to protect labourers' rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that minimum wages of labourers had been raised to 20,000 rupees per month, adding that every step was being taken to protect labourers' rights.

During a meeting with Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Asad Khokhar MPA who met him at his office, the chief minister said it was satisfying that the general public had also been allowed treatment in social security hospitals.

The public support had frustrated every conspiracy against PTI's public mandate, he said and made it clear that the opposition's negative tactics to clog public welfare would not be allowed. The past governments did not pay attention to workers' welfare, he regretted and added the opposition was trying to hinder the development process.

The CM said the PDM was entrapped in a blind alley with no political face-saving, adding that disappointment was clear on the faces of PDM leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Opposition Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

27 minutes ago

No one to be harassed on account of tax collection ..

2 minutes ago

CS Sindh decides to set up institutions for the re ..

2 minutes ago

Explosive device exploded near Basharat Market

2 minutes ago

CM takes notice of youth's murder

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.