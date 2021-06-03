Minimum wages of labourers raised to Rs 20,000: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that minimum wages of labourers had been raised to 20,000 rupees per month, adding that every step was being taken to protect labourers' rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that minimum wages of labourers had been raised to 20,000 rupees per month, adding that every step was being taken to protect labourers' rights.

During a meeting with Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Asad Khokhar MPA who met him at his office, the chief minister said it was satisfying that the general public had also been allowed treatment in social security hospitals.

The public support had frustrated every conspiracy against PTI's public mandate, he said and made it clear that the opposition's negative tactics to clog public welfare would not be allowed. The past governments did not pay attention to workers' welfare, he regretted and added the opposition was trying to hinder the development process.

The CM said the PDM was entrapped in a blind alley with no political face-saving, adding that disappointment was clear on the faces of PDM leadership.