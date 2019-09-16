UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minimum Wages Of Unskilled Labourer Raised Up To Rs 17500: Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:32 PM

Minimum wages of unskilled labourer raised up to Rs 17500: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the minimum wage of unskilled laborers had been increased from Rs 16200 to Rs 17500 this year which would apply to all factories, industrial zones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the minimum wage of unskilled laborers had been increased from Rs 16200 to Rs 17500 this year which would apply to all factories, industrial zones.

The minister said this while addressing the question answer session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday, said a statement.

Saeed Ghani said that government would ensure the payment of fixed minimum wage to the workers and labourers.

He said that if the Sindh government received any information that the workers or labourers were being paid less than the salary fixed by the Sindh government, the government took action.

Saeed Ghani said that although it was not possible to go to every factory and shop to check whether the workers were being paid according to the salary fixed by the Sindh government, yet a prompt action was being taken if any complaint was received in this regard.

Responding to a question, the minister told the House that the wage board comprised the representatives of the labor unions and the owners, who keep on pressing the government that whenever it announced any increase in minimum wage, it notified the same without delay.

He said that through the labour unions, all employees were always aware of their minimum wages and in addition to that various seminars which were conducted under the Labour Department were the source of awareness for workers.

Saeed Ghani said that new hospitals had been set up under the Labour department across Sindh while the existing hospitals had been upgraded. Around Rs 52 million had been spent on the entire project, he added.

Saeed Ghani said that if an organization took more than eight hours of work from a laborer and did not pay for it, then it can be complained to the Labour department or Labour Board.

He told the Sindh Assembly that under the auspices of sub-section 3 of section 9 of the Labour Laws, such a complaint could carry a penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

Responding to a supplementary question, the provincial minister said that if a registered worker died during service, then under the Workers Welfare Board rules, Rs 5 lakh were paidto his family.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Fine Died Same Family All From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Special Edition Goes on Sal ..

6 minutes ago

India's most expensive Bollywood flick flops in Ch ..

57 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Secretary inaugurates performance mon ..

58 seconds ago

Former director news Pakistan Television Moslehudd ..

1 minute ago

IGP Sindh for transparent investigation of girl's ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin sets up 'Special ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.