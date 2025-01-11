Mining Department Orders Legal Action Against Mine Owner
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Mines and Minerals Department has decided to take legal action against the owner of the collapsed coal mine in Sanjdi area over not taking precautionary measures for the safety of coal mine.
In a letter, Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Abdul Ghani Baloch has asked the district administration to take legal action against the mine owner and file FIR to brought responsible of the incident to justice.
The Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Abdul Ghani Baloch has sent a letter to the district administration to file a case as the coal mine company was failed to implement safety measures.
A coal mine in the Sanjdi coal field, located about 40 kilometers from Quetta, collapsed after a methane gas explosion on Thursday and a dozen miners were trapped inside it, according to the Balochistan mining department.
Rescue teams from the Balochistan mining department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) recovered bodies of four miners on Friday after an hours-long operation.
The rescue operation has continued to rescue the remaining workers as 12 workers were trapped inside the mine.
The government has ordered the speed up of rescue operations to retrieve workers from the affected mine will be expedited.
