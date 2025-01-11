Open Menu

Mining Department Orders Legal Action Against Mine Owner

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Mining department orders legal action against mine owner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Mines and Minerals Department has decided to take legal action against the owner of the collapsed coal mine in Sanjdi area over not taking precautionary measures for the safety of coal mine.

In a letter, Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Abdul Ghani Baloch has asked the district administration to take legal action against the mine owner and file FIR to brought responsible of the incident to justice.

The Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan, Abdul Ghani Baloch has sent a letter to the district administration to file a case as the coal mine company was failed to implement safety measures.

A coal mine in the Sanjdi coal field, located about 40 kilometers from Quetta, collapsed after a methane gas explosion on Thursday and a dozen miners were trapped inside it, according to the Balochistan mining department.

Rescue teams from the Balochistan mining department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) recovered bodies of four miners on Friday after an hours-long operation.

The rescue operation has continued to rescue the remaining workers as 12 workers were trapped inside the mine.

The government has ordered the speed up of rescue operations to retrieve workers from the affected mine will be expedited.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Company Gas FIR From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

3 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

42 minutes ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

3 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

4 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

4 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan