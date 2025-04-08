Mining for growth: Unlocking mineral potential to drive prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan, known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic location, also holds a vast, untapped treasure beneath its surface that are mineral and gemstones resources particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Being a home to the world’s 5th largest coal reserves, primarily concentrated in the Tharparkar region of Sindh, estimating approximately 175 billion tons of coal, which is enough to generate energy for centuries, Pakistan's copper and gold deposits found in the Reko Diq Balochistan made it an ideal country for investment.

Zilakat Malik, former Chairman Economics Department at University of Peshawar said that Reko Diq copper and gold project, with reserves valued at over $260 billion, is a prime example of the immense wealth lying beneath the surface.

In Punjab, he said that Khewra Salt Mine stands as the world’s second-largest salt mine, producing more than 387,747 tons annually.

Additionally, he said Pakistan is rich in precious and semi-precious stones, including emeralds, rubies, and topaz, adding the Hunza valley in Gilgit Baltistan is renowned for its high-quality emeralds, while Swat is famous for its rubies, offering a significant opportunity to develop this sector, create jobs, and boost exports by introducing value-added processes such as cutting and polishing as per international standards.

One of Pakistan’s hidden gems is its rare earth elements (REEs), such as lithium, which are essential for manufacturing high-tech products like smartphones, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions.

Unfortunately, the mining industry remains largely underdeveloped due to infrastructure challenges, inadequate investment, and complex regulatory frameworks.

Despite these treasures, he said that Pakistan’s mineral potential has often been overlooked due to challenges such as inadequate technology, financial constraints, political instability and poor infrastructure.

However, with recent advancements in exploration and extraction technologies in Pakistan, the mineral sector is beginning to emerge as one of the nation’s most promising industries due to PMLN Govt minerals devolopment friendly policies.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PM’s aide on KP affairs, emphasized the importance of the Federal government’s Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 was a positive initiative aimed at promoting mineral exploration and development in the country.

He noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited investors to take advantage of Pakistan’s vast mineral potential.

A key aspect of this revitalization is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which seeks to improve infrastructure in resource-rich areas, providing better access to mineral deposits and facilitating mining operations.

The government’s efforts to modernize the mining sector by offering incentives are expected to attract both local and foreign investment.

Projects like Reko Diq and Thar coal have the potential to boost exports, particularly in coal and precious metals, while also generating thousands of jobs in mining, infrastructure development, and related industries.

Prof. Dr. Zilakat Malik believes that Pakistan’s gemstone industry holds an export potential estimated at $32 billion, adding that profitability in the marble industry is achievable, as an investor with a basic understanding and a Rs 5 million investment could earn Rs 10 million annually.

However, he stressed the importance of adopting modern techniques and machinery to fully harness the sector’s potential, as there is a growing demand for marble from regions like Mohmand, Swat, and Buner, both domestically and abroad.

"At present, many miners in KP rely on outdated equipment and unskilled labour, leading to significant resource wastage,' he said.

He said If the industry shifts from traditional methods to modern exploration techniques, the returns would be much greater.

The KP government has taken steps to improve transparency and ease the investment process by introducing a Mining Cadastre Portal.

Junaid Khan, Director General of the Mines and Minerals Department, said that mapping and exploration of mineral sites in regions like Chitral, Orakzai, and Kurram are ongoing with the help of the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP).

He also mentioned that the government is working to establish a gemstone laboratory to improve mineral testing with modern equipment.

Additionally, the province has ambitious plans to explore lithium in Chitral and rare metallic minerals in Orakzai, alongside efforts to improve mining safety standards.

Along with the creation of new industrial clusters for mineral extraction, the government is constructing the Mohmand Marble City on 350 acres, with similar projects planned for Buner.

KP’s growing marble and mining sectors are further supported by the Rashakai and Nowshera Special Economic Zones (SEZs), where land is being allocated for marble and mining units.

Given Pakistan’s pressing need for revenue generation and foreign exchange to address its debt burden, investing in the mineral and mining sectors is critical to fully tapping this potential.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 would accelerate economic growth, reduce reliance on foreign aid, and position Pakistan as a global player in the mineral market.

