Mining, quarrying banned in Swat river to protect aquatic life

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :In order to protect the aquatic life here, the district administration has further extended a ban on mining in and around the River Swat while imposing section 144 on Thursday.

A notification issued here said that the decision was taken in the wake of serious threat to the aquatic life due to regular and illegal mining in and around the river.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Swat Junaid Khan, said that the ban was imposed by taking strict notice of the illegal mining, including gravel and sand extraction.

The order said that due to illegal mining and quarrying, the aquatic life in the river was seriously threatened and at the same time stagnant water at mining sites had led to the breeding of mosquitoes causing the spread of dengue and malaria, and thus causing serious health problems in the district.

The order cites illegal mining as the cause of damage to protective embankments, bridges and public property and said that there was a risk of flooding during monsoon due to mining.

In case of violation of the ban, strict action will be taken against the violator under Section 188 PPC, it reads.