Mining, Quarrying Sector Records Growth Of 4.9%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Mining and Quarrying sector has recorded a growth of 4.9 percent in the first nine months of the Financial Year 2024, against a dip of 3.3 percent during the same period last year.

According to the Economic Survey launched by Federal Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, in the period of July to March FY 2024, the production of major minerals such as coal, chromite, iron ore, soapstone, magnesite, and marble increased by 37.

7, 36.9, 63.9, 29.3, 34.4, and 23.2 percent, respectively.

However, some minerals experienced negative growth, including natural gas (-2.0 percent), dolomite (-2.1 percent), sulphur (-20.3 percent), barytes (-10.9 percent), and ocher (-24.8 percent).

