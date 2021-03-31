UrduPoint.com
Mining, Trade Of Mineral Resources Win-win For Pakistan, China

The production of minerals is large in Pakistan. China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in this area, especially exploration work in the early stage

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The production of minerals is large in Pakistan. China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in this area, especially exploration work in the early stage. There will be a great potential for both sides, said Professor Ding Lin, Fellow of CAS, Director of Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, CAS.

On the China-Pakistan High-Level Webinar on Earth Sciences Cooperation, Prof Ding Lin told China Economic Net that gem mines are widely distributed and produced in northern Pakistan, and Pakistan's jewelry are very popular in Central Asia and China.

However, the jewelry trade and transaction needs a standard.

Now mainly personal behavior for exporting to China is perhaps due to its small size and easy carrying.

As we know, Pakistan is rich in mineral resources. But unfortunately the technical force seems still relatively weak. Prof Ding Lin said the mining such as copper, lead-zinc and chromite in China has a very long history, especially mining management of these large mines has very good experience.

Therefore China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation of the extraction of mineral resources, as well as selection, transportation, etcetera. It has great potential for cooperation for two sides and will create a win-win situation.

