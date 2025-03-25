Open Menu

Minister Abbasi Vows To Improve Healthcare Facilities In Railway Hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, met with a delegation of doctors from the IIMCT Railway General Hospital on Tuesday where he pledged to enhance medical facilities for railway employees and patients.

The delegation, led by Asadullah Khan, Executive Director of IIMCT, congratulated Abbasi on his new role and discussed ways to improve healthcare services within the railway sector.

The doctors assured full cooperation in upgrading medical facilities and highlighted the current challenges faced by the hospital.

Minister Abbasi expressed gratitude for their support and emphasized his commitment to prioritizing doctors' welfare and improving hospital infrastructure.

He also accepted an invitation to visit the IIMCT Railway General Hospital soon to inspect the facilities firsthand.

The meeting was attended by Aziz Ur Rehman, Chief Operating Officer of IIMCT, and Dr. Omar, Director of Teaching Hospitals, IIMCT, among other officials.

