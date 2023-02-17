(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on the police office in Karachi.

In a statement, he said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said the terrorists would be dealt with iron hands.

"Our valiant security forces are fully capable of dealing with this threat," he added. He said that the efforts would continue till the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.