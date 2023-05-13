Minister accuses IK of instigating rebellion disguised as protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif has claimed that the recent acts of vandalism and violence were not authentic protests, but rather a rebellion orchestrated by Imran Khan through paid miscreants.

Talking to media persons, he said paid miscreants, and not workers, were the ones who resorted to violence in different parts of the country on May 9 and 10. "These individuals were deliberately hired and trained to incite unrest, rather than being peaceful demonstrators," Latif claimed.

Starting on Monday, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would initiate nationwide protests and corner meetings as they find it unacceptable to depict the PTI chief as innocent while depriving Nawaz Sharif of justice.

According to the minister, Imran Khan was playing in the hands of enemies of the country.

"Imran Khan is responsible for instigating this rebellion, which was disguised as a protest. The accused Imran Khan, who is alleged to have embezzled Rs. 60 billion from the people, has been provided with facilities despite the harm he has caused to the country," he added.

Latif said Imran Khan's blackmailing of the country's institutions had brought shame to the people. Those who facilitated him, retired or incumbent, should have been apprehended, as they were only concerned about Imran's welfare, rather than thinking about the people who are dying of hunger.

Regarding the search for the miscreants who vandalised Jinnah House and state buildings, he suggested that newspapers should also publish the pictures of the handlers along with those of the agitators.

No action was taken against Qasim Khan Suri, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, for flagrantly violating the Constitution, the minister claimed.

He proposed the formation of a parliamentary commission to investigate the conspiracy against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The committee should summon all relevant individuals and probe their involvement in the removal of Nawaz and the installation of Imran Khan, he said.