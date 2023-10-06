Minister Achakzai speaks on expulsion of illegal immigrants

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday said that the provincial government conducted an extensive meeting aimed at enhancing coordination among various agencies involved in implementing the action points of the National Action Plan, as directed by the Apex Committee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023)

He said that in a press release issued here, the meeting focused on reviewing progress towards meeting the national deadline and emphasized the repatriation of illegal immigrants. These individuals, who have entered the country unlawfully, will be detained under the Foreign Act and subsequently deported.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the need for a unified document regime at the border.

It is important to note that this campaign is directed against illegal aliens and not targeted at any specific nation, he said.

He said that with only 24 days remaining, we have a limited time frame for the voluntary repatriation of all non-documented immigrants saying that this deadline presents a crucial opportunity for individuals to comply with the necessary procedures and ensure a smooth transition.

In conclusion, the government is committed to effectively addressing the issue of illegal immigration in Balochistan. By fostering seamless coordination among relevant agencies and providing a clear deadline for voluntary repatriation, we aim to ensure the successful implementation of the National Action Plan, he said.