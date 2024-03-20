Open Menu

Minister Acknowledges Need For Improvement In Health Insurance Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Minister acknowledges need for improvement in health insurance program

Punjab Minister for Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, highlighted the necessity for enhancing the universal health insurance program and health card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, highlighted the necessity for enhancing the universal health insurance program and health card.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to maximizing the benefits of the health card for the populace. He stated that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant improvements will be made to the universal health insurance program, ensuring its effectiveness and accessibility to the people. The meeting also included a thorough review of strategies to enhance the health card, with CEO Dr. Ali Razaq providing insights and updates on measures for its further improvement.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Company Government

Recent Stories

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s ..

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to su ..

3 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s ..

DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s murder

3 minutes ago
 Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies ..

Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies’ inimical designs: Reham

3 minutes ago
 Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

5 minutes ago
 Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahe ..

Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

6 minutes ago
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

6 minutes ago
 Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid ..

Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar

6 minutes ago
 Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: ..

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

10 minutes ago
 IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endT ..

IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

10 minutes ago
 Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services ..

Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan