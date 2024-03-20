Minister acknowledges need for improvement in health insurance program

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, highlighted the necessity for enhancing the universal health insurance program and health card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, highlighted the necessity for enhancing the universal health insurance program and health card.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to maximizing the benefits of the health card for the populace. He stated that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant improvements will be made to the universal health insurance program, ensuring its effectiveness and accessibility to the people. The meeting also included a thorough review of strategies to enhance the health card, with CEO Dr. Ali Razaq providing insights and updates on measures for its further improvement.