Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Wednesday that nurses play a crucial role in treatment and care of patients.

He acknowledged their services with appreciation for serving humanity, emphasizing the need for essential measures to fulfill the genuine demands of nursing staff.

Dr. Jamal Nasir held discussions with a delegation from the Young Nurses Association on Wednesday, assuring them of compassionate consideration of their demands and pledging to convey these concerns to the chief minister.

The Young Nurses expressed gratitude to Dr. Jamal Nasir, thanking him for the meeting and appreciating his acknowledgment of their demands.