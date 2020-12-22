Minister acquires briefing about ongoing housing projects, directs timely completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday directed expediting plantation under billion tree project and early completion of housing sector development schemes being initiated by the department.

He was chairing a monthly review meeting of the department that among others was attended by Secretary Housing, Muhammad Ali Shah, Director General Housing, Imran Wazir and concerned officials.

He also directed monitoring of development projects and said steps should be taken for their completion in stipulated time frame. He also directed preparation and finalization of arrangements for ground breaking of various residential housing schemes.

Minister also directed concerned officials to discourage setting up of housing societies on agricultural land and said that developmental projects would largely benefit people besides creating employment opportunities in KP.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about various ongoing and proposed schemes of the department. It was told that 85 percent work has been completed on 144 flats being constructed for government employees with an estimated cost of Rs.

1715.577 million and that the flats would be completed by January 2021.

It was said that initial work has been started on 96 flats in Civil Quarters that would be constructed on 96000 square feet with a cost of Rs. 886.506 million while 68 percent work on 436 flats on a land of 300 kanals in Jerma Kohat has been completed.

Minister was informed that work on 219 plots in Havelian Township was near completion ad step are underway for provision of gas and electricity. It was told that 4000 kanal of land has been handed over to FWO for 80,000 kanal CPEC City Nowshera.

Meeting was told that 9051 applications have been received for plots in Hungu Township for which draw would be held in January 2021. The minister was also briefed about progress being made on Media Colony Dangram Swat and Surezai Residential Schemes Peshawar.

Expressing satisfaction on overall pace of work, the minister directed to complete these projects on time following quality control standards.