Minister administers oath to newly elected cabinet of APCAPHA,

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday administered oath to newly elected cabinet of All Pakistan Clerks Association Provincial Housing Authority (APCAPHA) and assured them resolution of issues on priority basis.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, provincial minister said that steps were being taken to address problems of clerks relating to service structure, pension, policy for rules and regulations.

Congratulating the new office bearers, he stressed upon clerks to dispose-off their professional obligations according to expectations of people adding dedicated and hard workers would be given respect and appreciation.

He said that resources were being utilize to protect their rights and ensure them social justice.