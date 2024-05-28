Open Menu

Minister Admires EU On Recognizing Palestine Independent State

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Minister admires EU on recognizing Palestine independent state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said the recognition of the independent state of Palestine by European countries is a welcome step.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the Pakistani government endorsed this important development and paid our heartfelt congratulations to the Palestinian brothers on this progress.

Speaking in favour of the Palestinian State, the minister said that finally the whole world has practically realized the human atrocities of Israel in Palestine and it has been proved that the globe should come together for the freedom and independence of Palestine.

He further said that Israel's brutality and oppression of innocent citizens have been revealed all over the world. He added that now Israel should leave its obstinacy as 146 countries including Spain, Norway and Ireland have recognized Palestine as an independent State.

Aleem Khan indicated that this issue has been taken because the freedom and autonomy of Palestine are by the International Charter.

He said the establishment of an independent Palestinian State is a source of pride for the Muslim Ummah and Inshallah the day is not far when Palestinians will be free and an independent State of Palestine will be established.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Israel Palestine Norway Abdul Aleem Khan Progress Independence Ireland Spain Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

8 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

9 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

9 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

9 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

9 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

10 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan