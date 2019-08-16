UrduPoint.com
Minister Admits Poor Hajj Arrangements For Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:03 PM

Minister admits poor Hajj arrangements for Pakistanis

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has admitted of poor Hajj arrangements for Pakistanis in Mina

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has admitted of poor Hajj arrangements for Pakistanis in Mina..Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said complaints were received only from a few centers and were immediately sorted out.

The minister affirmed that the overall arrangements were satisfactory as no objections came from Mecca or Medina.Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the facilities in Mina were provided by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan government had no link with that, however, the authorities have already complained to the Saudi government.

Let it be known that complaints regarding poor Hajj arrangements surfaced on social media by Pakistani pilgrims who told that they were provided with substandard food and accommodation.The Hujjajs uploaded videos on social website that Pakistani Hujjajs complaining that they had to face much difficulties for want of proper arrangements of dining and transport due to poor arrangements of government of Pakistan.

Poor meal was served to pilgrims which was thrown in garbage under protest.

