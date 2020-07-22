UrduPoint.com
Minister Advises Newly Recruited ETOs To Work With Dedication

Wed 22nd July 2020

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday called upon newly recruited officers to work hard to show their potential and bring a good name to the department

This he said while giving away appointment letters to newly recruited Excise Taxation Officers (ETOs) through Sindh Public Service Commission here at DG's Complex I.I. Chundrigar Road Karachi.

On this occasion Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were also present.

Chawla said that Sindh Excise Department is an important component of Sindh Government and it collects revenue.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite hard time due to COVID-19, Sindh Excise Department has achieved tax collection target more than 100 per cent.

He asked the DG Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control to arrange training sessions for newly recruited ETOs so that they might be able to learn to work in various directorates of Sindh ET & NC Department.

Chawla said that the world was changing very fast and we had to accommodate ourselves according to the changes and to shift all taxes on line in order to save time and money as well.

He also congratulated the newly recruited Excise and Taxation Officers and expressed his hope that they would perform their duties honestly.

