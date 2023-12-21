Open Menu

Minister Advises Political Parties To Incorporate Education Development In Their Election Manifestos

December 21, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday urged the political parties to incorporate the education development in their election manifesto.

He said this while sharing his views on the occasion of the Awards distribution ceremony for the 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023 organized at a hotel here.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that the general election is close, therefore, the masses should make the political parties to incorporate and give importance to education in their election manifestos.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training was of the view that there is no other way, except education for the development of the country.

Earlier, Sindh Caretaker Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah presented awards to the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbahul Haq and famous actress Mahira Khan.

The awards were also presented to the Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, ex-governor of Sindh, Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider, ex-MD Pakistan Television Corporation Manzoor Qureshi, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, popular actor Aftab Alam, seasoned cricket commentator, Iqbal Mirza, Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force, Brig Omer Farooq and others notables who rendered outstanding services in their respective fields.

