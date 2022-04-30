UrduPoint.com

Minister Advises To Adopt Precautionary Measure During Heat Wave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in view of heat wave alert has advised citizens to adopt precautionary measure.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that Sindh province will be in the grip of heat wave till May 2. Therefore, citizens should avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily.

He added that special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

The minister said that the Sindh government has already directed all the district administrations to make arrangements and allocate special wards in hospitals and health centers for those affected by heat wave.

Sharjeel urged the school administrations to take necessary steps to protect young children from heatstroke.

He said that citizens should consume water to keep their bodies hydrated to avoid heatstroke and cover their heads with a wet cloth while going out.

Sharjeel Memon has appealed to the media to broadcast special messages for public awareness about heat wave and heatstroke.

