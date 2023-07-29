Open Menu

Minister, Advisor To CM Inspects Ashura Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Kanwar Dilshad, visited the Control Room to inspect procession routes in the Metropolitan Corporation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chatha, and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema were also present during the visit.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed both the dignitaries on the timings and routes of the processions scheduled for the 10th of Muharram.

Dr Jamal Nasir assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure peace during Ashura, with additional police personnel deployed for security.

He praised the positive impact of targeted operations by Punjab Police.

All departments were put on high alert.

Advisor Kanwar Dilshad mentioned the activation of peace committees with participation from scholars of all sects in the processions.

Despite the rain, procession routes are completely clear, he added.

