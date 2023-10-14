Minister advocates enhanced mental health awareness, services on World Mental Health Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram underscored the need for heightened awareness about mental health issues in an event held at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PINS) on World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Dr. Akram also announced his unwavering commitment to transforming PINS into a center of excellence for mental health. He emphasized that mental health is an inherent right for every individual and urged a heightened focus on patients grappling with mental stress. He candidly recognized the shortage of qualified psychiatrists in Pakistan and the pressing requirement for enhanced mental health services, pledging to take action against unqualified practitioners.

Furthermore, he lauded the accomplishments of the Rehabilitation Centre at PINS and advocated for a shift in perspective, suggesting that individuals with mental illnesses should be seen as differently-abled, not disabled. Dr. Akram placed significant emphasis on the role of counseling in the treatment of mental health patients and commended the organizers for their efforts on World Mental Health Day.

Additionally, the minister disclosed plans for comprehensive reforms, the introduction of new facilities, and an expansion of services at PINS. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to providing medicines, diagnostics, accommodation, and free sustenance to admitted patients. "The workforce at PINS will be bolstered with an influx of doctors, and endeavors wold be initiated to improve the overall well-being of mental health patients," he added.

In a show of solidarity, Dr. Farukh Abdullah, the Executive Director of PINS, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Dr. Javed Akram and underscored the significance of World Mental Health Day. Professor Dr. Ali Madhi Hashmi extended his thanks to the health minister and affirmed his commitment to serving patients at PINS under his leadership.

Prominent figures present at the event included Deputy Secretary Admin, Mirza Walid Baig, faculty members, and patients from the Rehabilitation Centre.