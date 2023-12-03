Open Menu

Minister Advocates For Rehabilitation Centers For Differently-abled Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the need for the establishment of rehabilitation centers for differently-abled individuals in the province.

Addressing a seminar to mark World Disability Day at a local hotel on Sunday, the minister congratulated and extended best wishes to those responsible for hosting the informative seminar, which was organized by the Handicap Association, drawing participants including the association's President, Amjad Sadiqi.

During his address, Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the importance of social work, stating that it should never be limited, and emphasized that there are no borders when it comes to serving humanity.

Referring to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi , Dr. Javed Akram mentioned ongoing efforts to facilitate the people.

He challenged the perception of disability, stating that these individuals are not disabled but differently-abled.

Dr. Javed Akram shared his belief in the divine support for those who are patient and recognized the tests faced by differently-abled individuals. Expressing gratitude for being part of the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he underscored his dedication to serving humanity, highlighting his experiences in five different countries.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Javed Akram stated that for him, the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal is not just a portfolio but equivalent to worship.

The event saw a significant turnout of women and men, showcasing the collective commitment to addressing the needs of differently-abled individuals in the community.

