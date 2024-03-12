Minister Advocates Green Technology To Combat Environmental Pollution
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized the urgency of promoting green technology to curb environmental pollution across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized the urgency of promoting green technology to curb environmental pollution across the province.
Presiding over a departmental meeting at Transport House here on Tuesday, he welcomed the approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by Chief Minister Punjab, deeming it a significant milestone. He stressed that the optimal results would emerge through the swift completion of the 657 eco-friendly urban bus project.
Transport Secretary Dr. Javed Ahmed Qazi provided an in-depth briefing to the Provincial Minister on ongoing schemes and projects.
Dr. Qazi highlighted the operation of an eco-friendly bus system to boost e-technology and mentioned the consideration of several other schemes.
Minister Bilal Akbar Khan called for collective teamwork to transform Punjab into an ideal province. He underscored the necessity for the transport department to prioritize environmental pollution control, expressing hope that the adoption of e-technology would notably reduce air pollution.
The meeting witnessed the participation of Punjab Masstrasit Authority (PMA) MD, Additional Secretary Admin Hussain Bahadur, AS Planning Nadia Shafiq, the Technical Team, and other key officials.
Recent Stories
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard2 minutes ago
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas3 minutes ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered5 minutes ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC5 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute5 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects5 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training5 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers16 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule16 minutes ago