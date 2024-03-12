Open Menu

Minister Advocates Green Technology To Combat Environmental Pollution

Published March 12, 2024

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized the urgency of promoting green technology to curb environmental pollution across the province

Presiding over a departmental meeting at Transport House here on Tuesday, he welcomed the approval of the 20,000 electric bikes scheme by Chief Minister Punjab, deeming it a significant milestone. He stressed that the optimal results would emerge through the swift completion of the 657 eco-friendly urban bus project.

Transport Secretary Dr. Javed Ahmed Qazi provided an in-depth briefing to the Provincial Minister on ongoing schemes and projects.

Dr. Qazi highlighted the operation of an eco-friendly bus system to boost e-technology and mentioned the consideration of several other schemes.

Minister Bilal Akbar Khan called for collective teamwork to transform Punjab into an ideal province. He underscored the necessity for the transport department to prioritize environmental pollution control, expressing hope that the adoption of e-technology would notably reduce air pollution.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Punjab Masstrasit Authority (PMA) MD, Additional Secretary Admin Hussain Bahadur, AS Planning Nadia Shafiq, the Technical Team, and other key officials.

