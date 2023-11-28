Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on higher education, cost efficiency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) During a recent session of the Peshawar Public school and College Board of Governors, Provincial Minister for Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, emphasized the necessity of improving educational institutions' performance within limited resources.

He highlighted the importance of a strategic plan to reduce unnecessary expenses and endorsed an austerity policy.

The minister stressed the need to prioritize higher education for youth and suggested the implementation of contract-based and fixed-pay recruitments after the retirement of employees in model schools and colleges.

Tough decisions were deemed essential to address budgetary challenges.

At the meeting, the Board of Governors decided to revise the fee structure for Peshawar Public School and College’s students. The new monthly fees were established at Rs 3,820 for nursery to fifth grade, Rs 4,250 for sixth to tenth grade, and Rs 7,150 for eleventh and twelfth grade.

Additionally, a 25% ad-hoc relief for Grades 1 to 16 and a 20% ad-hoc relief for Grade 17 and above employees were approved to address the economic conditions of college employees.

Fixed pay for teachers was set at Rs 30,000 per month, and Class IV employees were allocated Rs 24,000 per month.

The board also sanctioned a computer allowance for computer operators and approved a payment of Rs 350,000 for the former Assistant Senior Master Sher Alam in accordance with government policy.

Furthermore, the meeting outlined plans to initiate a scholarship and fee waiver policy for high-achieving students and directed the principal to conduct a special admissions and media campaign to attract students and parents.

Special fee discounts for children of deceased employees during service were approved, and an action committee, comprising members from the Departments of Transport, Administration, Finance, and Education, was established for the auction of old buses.

Additionally, amendments to service rules for lab staff were conditionally approved as an additional agenda item.