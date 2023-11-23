Open Menu

Minister Advocates Zero Tolerance Against Substandard Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against pharmaceutical companies neglecting quality control standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against pharmaceutical companies neglecting quality control standards.

He urged these companies to adopt best manufacturing practices, adhere to international standards, and uphold safety protocols.

Speaking to a delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association on Thursday, Dr. Nasir highlighted the detrimental impact of substandard medicine on Pakistan's global pharma reputation.

Stressing the importance of international standards, he also called for reducing medicine prices to provide relief to the public and suggested that producing high-quality medicines domestically could strengthen the pharmaceutical industry.

The head of the delegation, Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman, outlined the potential for the industry to achieve annual exports of one billion Dollars by focusing on quality and mentioned the significant contribution of over 600 pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Pakistan.

